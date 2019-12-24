USDQ Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,377.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $8,377.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, USDQ has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00049479 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00328115 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003770 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009793 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,022 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

