ValuEngine Lowers Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.22.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $879,500.00. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,159,312.50. Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Funko by 2,990.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,709 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Funko by 49.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Funko by 10.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

