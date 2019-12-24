ValuEngine Lowers SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.50 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.07.

SLG opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $93.91.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.33). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,426,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 62.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,652,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 942.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,311,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

