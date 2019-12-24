ValuEngine Lowers William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of William Lyon Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of WLH stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. William Lyon Homes has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $762.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.33.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

