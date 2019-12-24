VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.47

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4715 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.32.
EVX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77.
VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF Company Profile
Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.