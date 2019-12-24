VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.47

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4715 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.32.

EVX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77.

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

