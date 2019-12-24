Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Increases Dividend to $1.07 Per Share

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.0691 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $69.61. 171,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,980. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile
