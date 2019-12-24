Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8443 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.91. 134,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,248. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.59 and a twelve month high of $120.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

