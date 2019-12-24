Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Increases Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 1.0157 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.96. 135,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,816. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $138.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.83.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

