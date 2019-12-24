Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0993 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

