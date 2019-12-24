Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340,000.00

Equities analysts expect Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report sales of $340,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $90,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $1.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $6.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 million to $6.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 115.71% and a negative net margin of 222.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of VXRT remained flat at $$0.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 67,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 7,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,126,666.57. Also, insider Wouter Latour purchased 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $50,000.10. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,720,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,907. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 120.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 404,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.