Veil Price Reaches $0.0436 on Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $47,362.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00183491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01175345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00116786 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 60,836,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,995,637 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

