Vicky A. Bailey Sells 1,933 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,509. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,121.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after purchasing an additional 527,812 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $11,584,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 727,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

