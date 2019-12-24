Vitae (VITAE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.99 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Vitae has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and $37,017.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00010594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003028 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,625,745 coins and its circulating supply is 19,336,742 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

