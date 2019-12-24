Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VODG)’s stock price rose 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Vitro Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VODG)

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc, doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases.

