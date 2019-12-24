Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $14.91, approximately 410,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 449,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.49.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. Analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 643.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 364,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 48.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,865,000 after buying an additional 237,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 202,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,605,000 after buying an additional 185,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

