W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $291.86

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $291.86 and traded as high as $338.08. W W Grainger shares last traded at $337.25, with a volume of 15,580 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.86. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.49%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,919.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,921 shares of company stock worth $3,965,960. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 134,929 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 69,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 11.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

