Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.19

Shares of Walker Greenbank plc (LON:WGB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.19 and traded as high as $82.00. Walker Greenbank shares last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 28,501 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $57.14 million and a PE ratio of 12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

About Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and associated products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

