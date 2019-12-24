WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDFC. ValuEngine raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $209.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of WDFC stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $197.28. 1,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,328. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $153.91 and a 52 week high of $197.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.94.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.64. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $106.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1,508.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 10,125.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

