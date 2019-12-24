WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:FLAG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:FLAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2718 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long Short ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long Short ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

FLAG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.33. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228. WeatherStorm Forensic Accounting Long Short ETF has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71.

