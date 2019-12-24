Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78, 2,873 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 100,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

