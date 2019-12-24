Wells Fargo & Co Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $70.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.76.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $61.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

