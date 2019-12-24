Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.80

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.80 and traded as high as $78.07. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares last traded at $77.97, with a volume of 39,043 shares traded.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 956,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,548,000 after acquiring an additional 121,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,657 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 197,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 51,814 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 52.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 58,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WAB)

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

