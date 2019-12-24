Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,469.17

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,469.17 and traded as high as $4,898.00. Whitbread shares last traded at $4,898.00, with a volume of 49,440 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Whitbread to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Whitbread has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,695.63 ($61.77).

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,549.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,469.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of GBX 32.65 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

