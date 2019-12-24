WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $977,920.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $977,920.00 and approximately $24,179.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, Bittrex, LBank and EXX. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, LBank, Cryptopia, EXX, FreiExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

