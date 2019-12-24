WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.87

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $13.42. WhiteHorse Finance shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 6,374 shares traded.

WHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Securities upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $277.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $166,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

