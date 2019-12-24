Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $240.93

Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.93 and traded as high as $258.00. Wilmington shares last traded at $264.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wilmington from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $231.15 million and a P/E ratio of 20.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 242.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.88.

In other Wilmington news, insider Mark Milner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £45,800 ($60,247.30).

About Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

