WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2306 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

NYSEARCA WBAL traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

