WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2703 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

BATS:DDWM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,241 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

