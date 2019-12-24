WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSOE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,759. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

