WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4051 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 139,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,391. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

