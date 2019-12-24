WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4051 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 139,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,391. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $45.80.
About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund
