WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3818 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
NYSEARCA:DGS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.08. 460,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,347. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile
