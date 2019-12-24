WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3818 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NYSEARCA:DGS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.08. 460,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,347. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

