WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1318 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,891. WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $71.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.06.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

