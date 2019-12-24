WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1318 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,891. WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $71.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.06.
About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund
