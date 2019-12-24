WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

WFIG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.36. 35,690 shares of the stock were exchanged. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81.

