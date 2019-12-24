WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4243 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Shares of NYSEARCA:DEW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.
WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Company Profile
