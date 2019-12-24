WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4243 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

