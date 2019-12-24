WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1968 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

IHDG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

