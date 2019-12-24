WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1585 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

DWMF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063. WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92.

