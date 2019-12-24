WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6344 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Shares of DLS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.43. 31 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,520. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14.
About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund
