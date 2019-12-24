WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6344 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of DLS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.43. 31 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,520. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

