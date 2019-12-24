WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0256 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GULF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,622. WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10.

