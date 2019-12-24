WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $20.62.

