WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.48

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4822 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $5.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.
Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.73. 6,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,333. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $73.81. WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55.
About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund
