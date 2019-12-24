WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.48

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4822 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $5.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.73. 6,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,333. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $73.81. WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

