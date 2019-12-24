WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2989 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
NYSEARCA:DLN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,211. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $106.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average is $99.04.
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile
