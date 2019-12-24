WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1599 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

DES traded down GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 28.57 ($0.38). The stock had a trading volume of 75,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,579. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 25.48 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 30.13 ($0.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.16.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

