WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1599 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
DES traded down GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 28.57 ($0.38). The stock had a trading volume of 75,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,579. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 25.48 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 30.13 ($0.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.16.
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund
