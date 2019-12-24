WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRS traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49.

