WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.