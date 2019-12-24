WIZBL 1-Day Volume Tops $15,551.00 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One WIZBL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. During the last week, WIZBL has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. WIZBL has a market cap of $197,278.00 and approximately $15,551.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WIZBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00183341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.01178251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00116803 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WIZBL Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io

Buying and Selling WIZBL

WIZBL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WIZBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WIZBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WIZBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.