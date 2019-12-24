Wonderfilm Media (CVE:WNDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Wonderfilm Media Corp (CVE:WNDR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 65500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 55.47, a quick ratio of 20.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34. The company has a market cap of $4.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.65.

About Wonderfilm Media (CVE:WNDR)

The Wonderfilm Media Corporation operates as a film and television media production company worldwide. It produces independent films and television movies for global business-to-business distribution; and engages in short-term bridge production financing activities. The company is also involved in movies distribution business, as well as trades in movie rights.

