Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Up 5.2%

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $7.95, 569,821 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 184% from the average session volume of 200,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XERS. ValuEngine cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $249,300.00. Also, insider Paul R. Edick bought 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $153,344.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,594.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.