YPF (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Up to $11.01

Shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $11.01. YPF shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 4,483,039 shares traded.

YPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YPF in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Santander cut shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. YPF had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YPF SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in YPF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YPF in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in YPF during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in YPF during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

