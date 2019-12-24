Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.62. Copart reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 38,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,197. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27. Copart has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $92.41.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 12.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Copart by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 58,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

