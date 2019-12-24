Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce sales of $29.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $30.77 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $13.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $66.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.40 million to $68.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $39.27 million, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $58.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.09% and a negative net margin of 292.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 110.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 3,256,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 74.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,833,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,401,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,242 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after acquiring an additional 661,766 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen stock remained flat at $$5.46 during midday trading on Friday. 2,076,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,626. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $821.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

